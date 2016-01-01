Dr. Jessy Warner-Cohen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner-Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessy Warner-Cohen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jessy Warner-Cohen, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY.
Locations
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 470-7550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessy Warner-Cohen, PHD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801188156
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner-Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
