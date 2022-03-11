Jessika Roser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessika Roser, PA-C
Jessika Roser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
Tampa Family Health Centers Inc7608 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 405-3710
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
She really takes time and comes up with the best solutions i can't explain how amazing she is
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033574165
Jessika Roser accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessika Roser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jessika Roser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessika Roser.
