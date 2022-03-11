See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Jessika Roser, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jessika Roser, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessika Roser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Jessika Roser works at Adaptiv Wellness in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Carly Tanner, PA-C
Carly Tanner, PA-C
10 (16)
View Profile
Daysi Abreu, PA-C
Daysi Abreu, PA-C
10 (43)
View Profile
Omar Daabies, PA-C
Omar Daabies, PA-C
10 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Centers Inc
    7608 Causeway Blvd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 405-3710
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessika Roser?

    Mar 11, 2022
    She really takes time and comes up with the best solutions i can't explain how amazing she is
    Joe richter — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessika Roser, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jessika Roser, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessika Roser to family and friends

    Jessika Roser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessika Roser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessika Roser, PA-C.

    About Jessika Roser, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033574165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessika Roser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessika Roser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessika Roser works at Adaptiv Wellness in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jessika Roser’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessika Roser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessika Roser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessika Roser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessika Roser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessika Roser, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.