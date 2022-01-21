Jessie Scott, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessie Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessie Scott, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessie Scott, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Locations
Downtown St. Petersburg Office360 Central Ave Ste 800, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Grow Therapy gas been amazing. My therapist specializes in the area of my needs. The scheduling is simple and easy. I have easy access to my therapist by email.
About Jessie Scott, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
21 patients have reviewed Jessie Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessie Scott.
