Jessie Poveromo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessie Poveromo, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessie Poveromo, PSY is a Psychologist in West Islip, NY.
Jessie Poveromo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Cognitive Therapy and Wellness Center400 Montauk Hwy Ste 112, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-7107
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessie Poveromo?
About Jessie Poveromo, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1619294188
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessie Poveromo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessie Poveromo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessie Poveromo works at
3 patients have reviewed Jessie Poveromo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessie Poveromo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessie Poveromo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessie Poveromo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.