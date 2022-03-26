Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD
Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Lalonde works at
Mesa McdDowell6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 682-0767
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr L. Is very knowledgeable and takes the time to understand my medical history and vision needs.
About Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Female
- 1710355490
Dr. Lalonde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalonde works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalonde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.