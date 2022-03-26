See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Optometry
Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD is an Optometrist in Mesa, AZ. 

Dr. Lalonde works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa McDowell in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mesa McdDowell
    6705 E McDowell Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    4.8
    Based on 19 ratings
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr L. Is very knowledgeable and takes the time to understand my medical history and vision needs.
    About Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710355490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessie Lalonde, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalonde works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa McDowell in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lalonde’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalonde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

