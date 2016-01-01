See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Jessie Grasse, APNP

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Jessie Grasse, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Jessie Grasse works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton West in Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton West
    4480 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4617
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jessie Grasse, APNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1447280714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessie Grasse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessie Grasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessie Grasse works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton West in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Jessie Grasse’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessie Grasse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessie Grasse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessie Grasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessie Grasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

