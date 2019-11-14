See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Jessica Young

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jessica Young is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Jessica Young works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Specialists Inc
    5700 N Portland Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 458-7188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2019
    Very thorough and interested in helping. Takes time to answer any questions and make sure you understand every step of the way. Very little wait time. Saw her within 5 mins of appt time.
    — Nov 14, 2019
    About Jessica Young

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1952787806
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Young is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Young works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Jessica Young’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jessica Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

