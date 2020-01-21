See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Jessica Wilson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Wilson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Baltimore City Court House

Jessica Wilson works at Oasis Counseling and Psychiatry in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jessica Plichta Wilson
    10235 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 937-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Prescription Drug Abuse
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Please call me Dr.Wilson.I have tried for five days to get my refills and I’m sick because I have been out of my medication no one will return my call. Or it just goes to the answering machine. This is Rachel Patterson
    Rachel — Jan 21, 2020
    About Jessica Wilson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720158595
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baltimore City Court House
    Internship
    • Baltimore Shock Trauma
    Undergraduate School
    • Wright State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Wilson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Wilson works at Oasis Counseling and Psychiatry in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Jessica Wilson’s profile.

    127 patients have reviewed Jessica Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

