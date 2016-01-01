See All Physicians Assistants in London, KY
Jessica Whitaker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jessica Whitaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in London, KY. 

Jessica Whitaker works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    175 City Hill Dr, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 877-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Saint Joseph London
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1548570013
    Jessica Whitaker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Whitaker works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in London, KY. View the full address on Jessica Whitaker’s profile.

    Jessica Whitaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Whitaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

