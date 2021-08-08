Jessica West, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica West, LPC
Overview
Jessica West, LPC is a Counselor in The Woodlands, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Lake Front Cir, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 725-6646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Jessica since my first attempt in 2012. She helped me get through that trauma and several more. A friend of mine, and my daughter needed help desperately - and despite her hectic schedule, she took them in. I cannot recall a time when she hasn’t made herself available to my family or me (even if we have to wait - she has gotten quite popular), no matter; she’ll pick up the phone in a heartbeat. My PsyD. strongly recommended I go to a trauma specialist. She does that, too! And she already knows all I have that triggers me and such. So we have begun that recently. I could go on… but that covers a big chunk of it. Only 1 issue, which is enduring - she even makes fun of herself about; she keeps all patient files neat, don’t mistake me there, but her desk is a bit of a …well, it resembles my hubbies night table. Lol
About Jessica West, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881733343
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Jessica West. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.