Jessica Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Ward
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Ward is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.
Jessica Ward works at
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - Glen Burnie1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-8315Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent Practitioner, spends ample amounts of time with her patients. Honest, friendly,smart, and to the point. I think the whole Staff is great also. Never had a issue. Their highly recommended by me.
About Jessica Ward
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407212715
Jessica Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
