Jessica Van Lannen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Van Lannen, APNP
Overview
Jessica Van Lannen, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4844Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Van Lannen?
She is absolutely phenomenal. Vey skilled at medicine as well as empathizing and taking time to listen to the patient. Highly recommended for young women, especially those suffering from a sexual assault.
About Jessica Van Lannen, APNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1649671181
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Van Lannen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Van Lannen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Van Lannen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Van Lannen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Van Lannen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Van Lannen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.