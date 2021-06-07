Dr. Tischner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Tischner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Tischner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Durham, NC.
Dr. Tischner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lbc2144 Page Rd Ste 102, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 609-9812
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tischner?
Dr. Tischner has been our family's psychologist for over 15 years. She has helped us every step of the way, from kindergarten to college, when other facilitators did not. She guided us on occupational therapies and learning strategies. She went out of her way to help us with an unforeseen paperwork deadline. We give her the highest recommendation.
About Dr. Jessica Tischner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720203771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tischner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tischner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tischner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tischner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tischner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tischner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tischner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.