Jessica Sharifi-Azad, RPA-C
Overview
Jessica Sharifi-Azad, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
- 1 823 S 9Th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (917) 608-1851
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica was truly a breath of fresh air. I’ve gone to 5 different providers in the last 3 years (both Gyn and PCP) and she is the first one who actually listened to my concerns without dismissing them, asked a lot of questions, and I could tell she actually read through my new patient paperwork. I told her how most of my other docs have just told me to lose weight or said I have IBS and she looked confused saying I am a perfectly normal weight and that’s not the cause of my many symptoms (finally!!). It took years to finally see a provider who immediately sent me for an ultrasound to check for fibroids and endometriosis. Jessica was efficient with her time but thorough and I left feeling heard for once. If you’re just a new patient or dealing with this too, this is the right place for you! So happy with my first experience at this office.
About Jessica Sharifi-Azad, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972748168
