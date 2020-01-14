Jessica Senesi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Senesi, NP
Overview
Jessica Senesi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cambridge, MA.
Locations
MIT Medical77 Massachusetts Ave Bldg E23, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 258-9355
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica Senesi is the third Nurse Practitioner I have worked with, and she is by far the very best! (My sister is also a Nurse Practitioner, graduate of U. Penn., who I consider quite good, and so I think I do have a strong sense of standard for this profession.) Where prior NPs had been perfunctory and not particularly knowledgeable, Ms. Senesi impressed me with basically opposite qualities. Ms. Senesi is my Primary Care Provider, and one whom I need to work with considerably to restore my health. I am confident at her expertise and very pleased with her interactiveness. I look forward to continue to work with her.
About Jessica Senesi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689812372
