Overview

Jessica Senesi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cambridge, MA. 

Jessica Senesi works at MIT Medical in Cambridge, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MIT Medical
    77 Massachusetts Ave Bldg E23, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 258-9355
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2020
    Jessica Senesi is the third Nurse Practitioner I have worked with, and she is by far the very best! (My sister is also a Nurse Practitioner, graduate of U. Penn., who I consider quite good, and so I think I do have a strong sense of standard for this profession.) Where prior NPs had been perfunctory and not particularly knowledgeable, Ms. Senesi impressed me with basically opposite qualities. Ms. Senesi is my Primary Care Provider, and one whom I need to work with considerably to restore my health. I am confident at her expertise and very pleased with her interactiveness. I look forward to continue to work with her.
    — Jan 14, 2020
    About Jessica Senesi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689812372
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Senesi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Senesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Senesi works at MIT Medical in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Jessica Senesi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Senesi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Senesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Senesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Senesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

