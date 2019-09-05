See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Jessica Rowan, CNM

Midwifery
Jessica Rowan, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Jessica Rowan works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA.

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405

Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders
Hormone Imbalance
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Gynecologic Disorders
Hormone Imbalance

I had never seen Jessica before until I was in labor. She reminded the nurse to not coach pushing and to give me space, she recognized something was wrong and called for appropriate help. She managed our shoulder dystocia beautifully and never made me feel panicky or scared. I would choose her 100x if I had to do it all over again. My son is now 2.5 years old and I’m still in awe and so grateful for her care. I also continued care with her and she was supportive, respectful, and took her time.
  • Midwifery
  • English
  • 1437431947
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
