See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Jessica Puskarich, AGNP

Colorectal Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Puskarich, AGNP is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Jessica Puskarich works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth
    1718 E 4th St Ste 307, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2985
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jessica Puskarich, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1063963866
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

