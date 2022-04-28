See All Physicians Assistants in Pensacola, FL
Jessica Proctor, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Proctor, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Jessica Proctor works at Gary Gotthelf M.D., P.A. in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Gotthelf
    4511 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 477-3252
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Heart Disease
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jessica Proctor, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538301957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

