Jessica Najarian

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Najarian is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Jessica Najarian works at Texienne Oncology Centers, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons
    900 OBLATE DR, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 314-4055
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 17, 2022
She is amazing! Have been seeing her for several years and I’ve been in very bad health and she has helped me better myself better than any Dr I have ever had in my life and I’m 52 years old and have had way to many Drs in my life. She’s encouraging compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for great care! Thanks for everything Jessica!!
Sep 17, 2022
Photo: Jessica Najarian
About Jessica Najarian

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346885712
Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Najarian is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Najarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Najarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Najarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Najarian works at Texienne Oncology Centers, PLLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Jessica Najarian’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jessica Najarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Najarian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Najarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Najarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

