Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University.
Dr. Myszak works at
Locations
Behavioral Science Consulting PLLC1407 Union Ave Ste 1407, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-9606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Help and Healing Center2700 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 558-7321Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with Dr. Myszak a number of times and she is always excited to see me, takes the time to listen to me and my family, and treats us with great respect. Dr. Myszak and everyone at BSC and BSC+ have been wonderful to my family and I have recommended them to a number of my friends.
About Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD
- Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center, Boling Center For Developmental Disabilities
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Indiana University
- University Of Georgia
