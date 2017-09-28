See All Psychologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University.

Dr. Myszak works at BSC Plus in Memphis, TN with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Science Consulting PLLC
    1407 Union Ave Ste 1407, Memphis, TN 38104 (901) 276-9606
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Help and Healing Center
    2700 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 (847) 558-7321
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Management
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Panic Attack
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Postpartum Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 28, 2017
    I have met with Dr. Myszak a number of times and she is always excited to see me, takes the time to listen to me and my family, and treats us with great respect. Dr. Myszak and everyone at BSC and BSC+ have been wonderful to my family and I have recommended them to a number of my friends.
    Germantown, TN — Sep 28, 2017
    About Dr. Jessica Myszak, PHD

    Specialties
    Psychology
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1114224656
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of Tennessee Health Science Center, Boling Center For Developmental Disabilities
    Internship
    University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Indiana University
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Georgia
