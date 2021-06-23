Overview

Jessica Muth, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. They graduated from University Of Louisville.



Jessica Muth works at Champaign Dental Group in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.