Dr. Jessica Munro, OD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Munro, OD is an Optometrist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Munro works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Osgood Clinic4622 40th Ave S Ste B, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Munro, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Female
- 1467060046
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Munro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munro works at
Dr. Munro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.