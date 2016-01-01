Jessica Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Morales, PA
Overview
Jessica Morales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY.
Jessica Morales works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Health Plan Inc1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 589-2440
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Morales?
About Jessica Morales, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811332182
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Morales accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Morales works at
Jessica Morales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.