Jessica Morales, NP
Offers telehealth
Jessica Morales, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Voorhees, NJ.
Jessica Morales works at
Advocare Premier Ob/Gyn of South Jersey903 Sheppard Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-2300
Rwhg Alan J. Feldman MD53 W White Horse Pike, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-2516
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Jessica and staff makes your appointment easy and comfortable. She takes the time to answer any questions thoroughly, you do not feel rushed what so ever. She is very sweet and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295146918
- University of Delaware
Jessica Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Jessica Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Morales.
