Jessica McElhenny, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica McElhenny, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10810 E 45th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 742-7030
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Jessica is the BEST! She is very personable and truly has my best interests in mind when providing medical care. I would recommend her to all family and friends!
    JDH — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica McElhenny, NP
    About Jessica McElhenny, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932613288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica McElhenny, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica McElhenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica McElhenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Jessica McElhenny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica McElhenny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica McElhenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica McElhenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

