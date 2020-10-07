See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, ME
Overview

Jessica McConville, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME. 

Jessica McConville works at Martins Point Healthcare in Portland, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martins Point Health Care - Portland
    331 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 828-2402
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Jessica was incredible. After a procedure a few months ago, I was prescribed opioids and was on the path to total addiction. After I begged Jessica for more pills, she said no. This saved my life. While in that moment I may have been angry, I can look back and recognize how incredibly important it was to have a provider who cares more about her patient’s long term health than funding the big pharma. I don’t know where I would be now without this.
    Sue — Oct 07, 2020
    About Jessica McConville, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609304658
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica McConville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica McConville works at Martins Point Healthcare in Portland, ME. View the full address on Jessica McConville’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessica McConville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica McConville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica McConville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica McConville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

