Jessica Mattingly, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jessica Mattingly, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jessica Mattingly works at Norton Immediate Care Center in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Immediate Care Center - Preston
    7926 Preston Hwy Ste 106, Louisville, KY 40219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 964-4357
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Jessica Mattingly, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255874731
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Mattingly works at Norton Immediate Care Center in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jessica Mattingly’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jessica Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Mattingly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

