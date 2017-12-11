Jessica Lucero, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Lucero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Lucero, APN
Overview
Jessica Lucero, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jessica Lucero works at
Locations
-
1
Sundance Medical Center Llp500 E Windmill Ln Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 263-4795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Lucero?
I love Jessica. I've been seeing her for over 5 years, and she's fabulous. She's considerate, kind, remembers what's going on in your life, professional, and knows what she's doing.
About Jessica Lucero, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487726519
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Lucero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Lucero accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Lucero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Lucero works at
11 patients have reviewed Jessica Lucero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Lucero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Lucero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Lucero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.