Dr. Jessica Leonard, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jessica Leonard, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.

Dr. Leonard works at The Counseling Center in Nashua, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Counseling Center
    1 Main St Ste 206, Nashua, NH 03064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 689-7890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 03, 2019
    Dr. Leonard worked with me for about a year using the Internal Family Structure (IFS) method. As a complex relational trauma survivor with a high Adverse Childhood Effects (ACEs) score, this was the right track and I highly recommend both Dr. Leonard and IFS. She took time to get to know me and adapted to my style of working, was a true partner in my care, and was intuitive enough to use humor and my love of movies in our sessions. She kept me engaged, moving forward and accountable and I felt heard, understood and able to manage my symptoms on my own. Also, the intake process at the Counseling Center is the best I've ever experienced.
    Anonymous — Oct 03, 2019
    About Dr. Jessica Leonard, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033666953
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Leonard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard works at The Counseling Center in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Dr. Leonard’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

