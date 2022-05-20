Jessica Kurzdorfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP
Overview
Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Locations
- 1 95 Allens Creek Rd Ste 330, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 360-7554
Ratings & Reviews
I have been searching for a provider that would be able to assist me in managing my Depression and Anxiety. After reading my initial email, Jessica. immediately wanted me to come in and find treatment. Fast forward two years, she really understands my story and wants me to be better. I was rushed to the hospital recently because of a horrible panic attack and Jess was right there communicating with my care team to ensure I make a speedy recovery and to advocate for me when I could not. I don't normally write reviews, but seeing a person like Jess have only two stars is a sin, rude, and overall silly. These reviews are completely inaccurate, and quite frankly I'm sure if the individuals who had grievances with Jessica most likely heard something they were not prepared for in their sessions. Have an open mind and be honest. Do those things and I PROMISE Jessica Kurzdorfer will go above and beyond. Maybe even move some stars if you really need. God Bless you Jessica!
About Jessica Kurzdorfer, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538782826
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Kurzdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kurzdorfer.
