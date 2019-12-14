Jessica Krass, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Krass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Krass, NP
Overview
Jessica Krass, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MA.
Jessica Krass works at
Locations
Lahey Health Primary Care, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable, well experienced, caring, kind and friendly. Her diagnosis and prescriptions saved me.
About Jessica Krass, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1558709477
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Krass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Krass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Krass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jessica Krass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Krass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Krass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Krass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.