Jessica Kowalewski, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Kowalewski, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ. 

Jessica Kowalewski works at Vein Specialist Centers in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Oak Medical Group
    905 Allwood Rd Ste 105, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 870-0777

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 28, 2020
Compassionate, knowledgeable, fantastic listener. Office staff is spectacular
— Apr 28, 2020
About Jessica Kowalewski, MSN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477912863
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Kowalewski, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Kowalewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Kowalewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Kowalewski works at Vein Specialist Centers in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Jessica Kowalewski’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Jessica Kowalewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kowalewski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Kowalewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Kowalewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

