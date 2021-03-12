Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Dr. Kordansky works at
Locations
Dr. Jessica B. Kordansky PA399 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 318-1743
Urgent Medical7100 Camino Real Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 750-2338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kordansky was truly a pleasure to meet. She was professional, thorough and I didn't feel rushed AT ALL. It wasn't about gaining a client for her, but making sure the needs of the patient were addressed and met accordingly. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jessica Kordansky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Florida
