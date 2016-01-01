Dr. Ketterer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessica Ketterer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Ketterer, PHD is a Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Ketterer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Cancer Institute603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 151, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-4325Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ketterer?
About Dr. Jessica Ketterer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1457717639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ketterer works at
Dr. Ketterer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketterer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketterer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketterer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.