Jessica Kennedy, NP

Internal Medicine
Overview

Jessica Kennedy, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brockton, MA. 

Jessica Kennedy works at SMG Brockton Internal Medicine in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Elder Care
    1 Pearl St Ste 2400, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 242-1893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

About Jessica Kennedy, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174006506
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Kennedy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jessica Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Kennedy works at SMG Brockton Internal Medicine in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Jessica Kennedy’s profile.

Jessica Kennedy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
