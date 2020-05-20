Jessica Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Hickman is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Coastal Medical Group11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-4646
Jessica has always been kind and compassionate to me, and I've been seeing her for almost two years. Regardless of the weight I give to changes in my health status (I tend to have a dry, self-deprecating manner), mood or concerns, she takes everything I say very seriously and works with me to adjust our approach toward my issues. The wait time in the office has always been very short - very little waiting, and even on the rare occasions where I might have to wait 5 minutes, Jessica treats me with the courtesy and respect as if I'm the only person in the building. I've been to offices where they treat you like a number or a cash-machine, and this is not one of those places. I highly recommend this team.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396235289
Jessica Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.