Jessica Hepburn, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Hepburn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Jessica Hepburn works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Chutkan, MD
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas Acott, MD
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 08, 2019
    How I describe Jessica Hepurn...smart, awesome, straight forward, and honest. I would refer my kids to her, any parent knows that is high praise.
    — May 08, 2019
    About Jessica Hepburn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649505181
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Hepburn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Hepburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Hepburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Hepburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Hepburn works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Jessica Hepburn’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jessica Hepburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hepburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Hepburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Hepburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

