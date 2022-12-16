Jessica Hayes-Cook, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Hayes-Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Hayes-Cook, LCPC
Overview
Jessica Hayes-Cook, LCPC is a Counselor in Helena, MT.
Jessica Hayes-Cook works at
Locations
Adult and Child Counseling111 N Last Chance Gulch Ste 2A, Helena, MT 59601 Directions (406) 443-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid of Montana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica is a very attentive and kind therapist. I am so glad I was referred to her and she has helped me with so much.
About Jessica Hayes-Cook, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427301167
Education & Certifications
- Montana State University
Jessica Hayes-Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Hayes-Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Hayes-Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jessica Hayes-Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hayes-Cook.
