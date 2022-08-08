Jessica Hatfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Hatfield, PA
Overview
Jessica Hatfield, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hartford, MI.
Jessica Hatfield works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Hartford525 S Center St, Hartford, MI 49057 Directions (269) 463-3600Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHCS
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jessica Hatfield?
Dr Hatfield helped me get on the right track of medical care. She is an asset to the field of medicine.
About Jessica Hatfield, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073182879
Education & Certifications
- Central Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Hatfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jessica Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hatfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.