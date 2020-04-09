Overview

Jessica Harris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Jessica Harris works at The Orthopedic Clinic in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.