Jessica Harris, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Harris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Jessica Harris works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Clinic of Daytona Beach P.A.1075 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 255-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jessica Harris is the best, she explains everything,so professional and kind person.
About Jessica Harris, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida
Jessica Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Harris works at
3 patients have reviewed Jessica Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Harris.
