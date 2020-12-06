Dr. Jessica Hall, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Hall, OD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Hall, OD is an Optometrist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from Southern University.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Inside Target Optical2201 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 424-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Well pleased with how my visit went— in and out in an hour or less— Dr . Hall was very nice — easy to talk to and was did a good eye exam. Have recommended her to several people. Was close to a 40: year patient with Dr. Hobson and he has left us in good hands!
About Dr. Jessica Hall, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851733943
Education & Certifications
- Southern University
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.