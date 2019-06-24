Dr. Jessica Hall, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Hall, OD
Dr. Jessica Hall, OD is an Optometrist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry.
Berry Stewart Eye Center, 2790 SW WILSHIRE BLVD, Burleson, TX 76028, (817) 484-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hall takes most all medical insurance, as she is a therapeutic optometrist. She is highly educated in eyecare, and thorough with her medical exams. I feel she takes her patients and profession seriously, and is a good example for women. She is a Veteran and a Christian with good values. She always makes time for questions. I highly recommend going to see her at Berry Stewart Eye Center. Also, her optical department selection, is awesome!
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Pacific University College of Optometry
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.