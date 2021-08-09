See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Terre Haute, IN
Jessica Hagan, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Hagan, NP

Pain Medicine
4 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Hagan, NP is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Jessica Hagan works at Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Center
    1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 231-4676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Hagan?

    Aug 09, 2021
    Jessica and the office staff are amazing. Jessica took the needed time to hear my story and complaints and properly treat my pain without using medication. I have been to another pain clinic in the area and they were not helpful at all. Thank you so much!
    — Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Hagan, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Hagan, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Hagan to family and friends

    Jessica Hagan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Hagan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Hagan, NP.

    About Jessica Hagan, NP

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356878623
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Hagan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Hagan works at Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Jessica Hagan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Jessica Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Hagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Hagan, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.