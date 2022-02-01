See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Jessica Gross, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Gross, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Gross, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Jessica Gross works at Clarity Clinic in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarity Clinic
    1 E Superior St Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 754-9404

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jessica Gross?

Feb 01, 2022
Jessica Gross is one of the most empathetic& knowledgable providers I have encountered. She took the time to listen & properly diagnose. Always answers questions and explains treatments in detail. It is rare to find providers like this. Highly encourage Jessica as she has helped me turn my life around positively.
Angelica R. — Feb 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jessica Gross, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Jessica Gross, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Gross to family and friends

Jessica Gross' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jessica Gross

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Gross, PA-C.

About Jessica Gross, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871109256
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Gross works at Clarity Clinic in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Jessica Gross’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Jessica Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Gross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jessica Gross, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.