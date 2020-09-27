Dr. Jessica Grace, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Grace, OD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Grace, OD is an Optometrist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Grace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grace Vision Care O.D., PLLC403 E Statesville Ave, Mooresville, NC 28115 Directions (704) 799-0420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grace?
I’ve been taking my family there for years and have always received professional and personable care. She was able to make a challenging diagnosis for my husband who had injured his eye and she got him into immediate surgery with a specialist. Dr. Grace is committed to her patients and I definitely recommend her practice.
About Dr. Jessica Grace, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922077320
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.