Jessica Goldman, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Goldman, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY.
Jessica Goldman works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery12105 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions (718) 499-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jessica Goldman, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1053454637
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Goldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessica Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
