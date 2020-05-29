Jessica Glassman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jessica Glassman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jessica Glassman, NP is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Mishawaka, IN.
Jessica Glassman works at
Locations
South Bend Neurology611 E Douglas Rd Ste 305, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Good NP bad office , good luck getting scheduled for needed procedures. Office staff needs work!!!
About Jessica Glassman, NP
- Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992054183
Jessica Glassman works at
