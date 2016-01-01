See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Jessica Garcia-Otero works at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cynthia Cazares, FNP
Cynthia Cazares, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
April Gallik, NP
April Gallik, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Frances Rivera, APRN
Frances Rivera, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago
    2601 W Marquette Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 565-2550

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jessica Garcia-Otero?

Photo: Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN
How would you rate your experience with Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Garcia-Otero to family and friends

Jessica Garcia-Otero's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jessica Garcia-Otero

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN.

About Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811505811
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Garcia-Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Garcia-Otero works at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Jessica Garcia-Otero’s profile.

Jessica Garcia-Otero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Garcia-Otero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Garcia-Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Garcia-Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jessica Garcia-Otero, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.