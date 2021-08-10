See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Overview

Jessica Gagnon, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Jessica Gagnon works at CHRISTUS Family Medicine Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHRISTUS Family Medicine Associates
    5920 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 980-1100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 10, 2021
Always cheerful , thorough. She always listens to concerns, fears. Offers advice amd excellent care. That office is so busy, I Wish she had her own office! ??
Tina SNOWBERGER stillens — Aug 10, 2021
Photo: Jessica Gagnon, CFNP
About Jessica Gagnon, CFNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184064214
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jessica Gagnon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jessica Gagnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jessica Gagnon works at CHRISTUS Family Medicine Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Jessica Gagnon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jessica Gagnon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Gagnon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Gagnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Gagnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

