Jessica Fowler

Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jessica Fowler is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Jessica Fowler works at Michelle L. Grigsby, Ph.D., LPC, LPA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center
    4242 Medical Dr Ste 6150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 342-1906
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2018
    She’s amazing! I am one of her patients and she really wants to help. I love her so much and I feel I can tell her everything.
    Aug 13, 2018
    About Jessica Fowler

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689043390
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Fowler is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Fowler works at Michelle L. Grigsby, Ph.D., LPC, LPA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Jessica Fowler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jessica Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

